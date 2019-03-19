Gallant firefighter carries struggling elderly woman up flight of stairs at arena

(WHDH) — A photo of a firefighter carrying a struggling elderly woman up a flight of stairs following a rodeo at NRG Stadium in Houston is capturing hearts around the world.

Shayla Harwell shared the photo of her husband, Thomas, carrying a woman up the stairs at Rodeo Houston on Saturday. It has since gone viral.

“The elderly lady was having a rough time. I pointed them out to Thomas Harwell and said they may need help. Not only did he help get her to her seat, but she did not have the strength to come back up the stairs. So, he carried her,” Shayla Hartwell said in a Facebook post.

Thomas Harwell is a firefighter of 15 years with the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department, according to CNN.

The photo has been shared 6,000 times while generating more than 30,000 reactions.

