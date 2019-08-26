Gallery: Our top 10 favorite viewer photos on National Dog Day

(WHDH) — Thousands of 7NEWS viewers shared photos of their furry best friends to help us celebrate National Dog Day. We searched through them all and narrowed the field to our 10 favorite pups.

Bryanna Dowcett’s dog, Brody (pictured above), claimed the top spot. Her photo showed Brody lounging in a lawn chair sipping on ice water with mint leaves.

While every dog was precious and absolutely adorable, the guys and gals below claimed honorable mention.

Click or tap the first photo to launch a slideshow:

