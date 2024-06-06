Gallons of clam chowder from Legal Sea Foods, free Six Flags tickets, and donuts are a few items Boston and Dallas city officials and companies are wagering on the outcome of the NBA Finals.

Mayors, bakeries, and amusement parks are all getting in on the fun as the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks starting Thursday evening at TD Garden.

Boston and Dallas Mayors: Legal Sea Foods vs. Pecan Lodge

For one wager between mayors, if the Dallas Mavericks win, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will send Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson 18 gallons of clam chowder and 18 pounds of lobster rolls from Legal Sea Foods, according to the restaurant.

She will also throw in cookies and brownies from Sweet Teez Bakery in Dorchester.

If the Celtics win, Johnson will send Wu a whole brisket, a rack of beef ribs, and a dozen sausage links from Pecan Lodge, a famous Texas barbecue restaurant.

Six Flags New England vs. Six Flags Over Texas

In the amusement park realm, Six Flags New England and sister park Six Flags Over Texas agreed on a bet with even higher stakes.

If the Mavericks win, the New England amusement park will rename its New England SkyScreamer to “Dallas Skyscreamer,” and provide free admission for one week to anyone with a valid Texas ID, Six Flags said. A country western band will follow the president of the New England amusement park around for an entire day.

But, that’s not all.

Six Flags New England will send treats including Boston cream donuts, clam chowder, and Boston Baked Beans to the Texas park, and will serve Dallas pecan pie to the first 100 guests entering the park.

If the Celtics take the victory, Six Flags Over Texas will rename their Texas Giant roller coaster to the “Boston Giant,” and let anyone with a valid Texas ID into the park for free, Six Flags said. A traditional Celtic band will also follow the president of the Texas amusement park around for a whole day.

In addition, Six Flags Over Texas will send chicken fried steak, Texas chili, and Tex-Mex food to the New England park. Texas will also serve Boston cream pies to the first 100 guests entering the park.

Kane’s Donuts vs. Rings Donuts

In donut world, Boston-area bakery Kane’s Donuts challenged Dallas bakery Rings Donuts to a sugary bet.

Kane’s is putting up a dozen donuts and a pound of Stella Blue Coffee against a dozen of Rings donuts and their coffee, according to Kane’s owner Maria Delios.

“You know, they say everything’s bigger in Texas — I don’t think so,” Delios said in a video on X. “You know what’s going to happen? The big loss you’re going to have. Sorry. Go, Celtics!”

No matter which team wins the NBA Finals, one thing is certain — there’s a lot of delicious food at stake.

