Galvin calling for ‘National Vaccination Day’ to end the pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of State William Galvin is urging law makers to establish a national vaccination day once a potential vaccine is approved to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Galvin pointed to the historic high turnout on Election Day as an example of Americans ability “to work diligently toward a common goal.” He said it illustrates a need to have a national vaccination day to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the same way that voting this year occurred over a period of time, and there was a day by which we all knew to make sure we had voted, I believe it will be important to establish a national day by which we all pledge to get the first dose of the new vaccine, once the vaccines become available to the general public,” Galvin said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement went on to say that he believes a comprehensive national effort will allow the nation to achieve the herd immunity necessary to end the pandemic once high priority groups identified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention get vaccinated first.

