The state’s top elections official has already warned lawmakers that Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed state spending bill leaves his office “dramatically underfunded,” and now he wants the Legislature to carve out $5 million ahead of the upcoming annual budget debate to stave off any delays in preparing for widespread mail-in voting that could be on the horizon.

Secretary of State William Galvin wrote to top lawmakers last week outlining his concerns with the recommended appropriations in Baker’s $48.5 billion fiscal year 2023 budget, the increased number of local voting subprecincts created following an unusual redistricting cycle, and looming challenges to acquire the paper needed to conduct this year’s elections.

While a final legislative compromise on permanent elections reforms including mail-in voting remains out of reach, Galvin told the House Ways and Means Committee’s leaders he will need about $26.6 million to cover the costs of printing ballots, producing mail-in ballot applications, postage, extended polling hours and envelopes.

He pointed to a new industry recommendation to order paper 180 days ahead of election dates, urging lawmakers to act quickly and advance $5 million in a mid-year supplemental budget to get the ball rolling.

“Just over six months remain until the State Primary, and although we cannot print ballots until candidates are determined, we could, subject to legislative approval, begin printing applications and envelopes immediately in order to adequately prepare for an election cycle which will almost certainly be conducted under the as yet undetermined provisions of the VOTES Act,” Galvin wrote. “Knowing that all other states are also looking to secure paper, this ($5 million) authorization ensures no delays in obtaining materials we know will be needed, at the lowest cost possible.”

Baker filed a $2.4 billion FY22 supplemental budget (H 4479) last month seeking to invest in child care, human services and sustained COVID-19 response.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday morning began polling its version of the supp budget bill, and a committee spokesperson said the legislation on the move does not include the $5 million Galvin sought.

Both the House and Senate voted in favor of reviving and permanently enshrining pandemic-era vote-by-mail and expanded early voting measures, but a conference committee has not yet produced a final bill amid disagreement over whether to allow prospective voters to register and cast a ballot in a single trip to the polls.

