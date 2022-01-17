BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin is encouraging homeowners to take a look at their options ahead of the deadline to apply for tax abatements in most communities.

“With property values continuing to rise, many people will notice their tax bills rising as well,” Galvin said. “Homeowners should consider their options now, before it’s too late to apply to lower their bills.”

According to the Department of Revenue, the average tax bill for a single-family home in Massachusetts this year is $6,767, which is $395 higher than last year’s average bill.

To help homeowners research whether abatement is right for them, Galvin’s Citizen’s Information Service has issued updated abatement tips on their website. The guide lists important information applicants will need regarding the application process and the deadlines and documents involved.

Feb. 1 is the deadline for the third-quarter property tax payments in more than 80% of the cities and towns in Mass. It is also the last day to file for an abatement in those communities.

Galvin, who supervises Registry of Deeds offices throughout the state, also pointed to the impact of the pandemic on the assessment process as a reason to consider an abatement.

In many cases, local re-assessments were done without actual inspection of the properties. If a homeowner believes that the description of their property is inaccurate and over-assessed, abatement will be the only remedy to reduce their property tax bill.

An applicant whose request for abatement is denied may appeal to the State Appellate Tax Board.

Abatement and property tax exemption forms are available at all municipal assessors’ offices.

Exemptions are also available in many communities for certain elderly homeowners, the blind, disabled veterans, minor children of a deceased parent, or minor children of police or firefighters killed in the line of duty.

In addition to finding information on Galvin’s website, homeowners may call the Citizen’s Information Service at 1-800-392-6090 for resources.

