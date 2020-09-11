Galvin: Vote-by-mail applications being sent to residents who have not yet requested November election ballot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Vote-by-mail applications are being sent to Massachusetts residents who have not yet requested a ballot for the November election, the state announced Friday.

Voters who have already applied for the November ballot do not need to reapply, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin .

“We are not mailing applications to voters who have already applied, so there is no need to worry if you do not receive one in the mail this time,” Galvin said.

Voters who wish to confirm receipt of their vote-by-mail application can do so at www.TrackMyBallotMA.com, which will show a “pending” ballot for anyone who already has an application on file.

The applications will start arriving in voters’ mailboxes next week, Galvin said.

The United States Postal Service has advised voters to submit their applications no later than Oct. 20.

Ballots that are not received by local election officials on or before Election Day must arrive no later than Nov. 6 and be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

