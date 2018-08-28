Galvin, Zakim going head-to-head for Democratic Secretary of State nomination

Secretary of State William Galvin is facing a strong primary challenge from Boston City Councilor Josh Zakim, who was sparred with the incumbent over a series of debates in the run-up to Primary Day.

The 34-year-old Zakim, Galvin’s first challenger in 12 years, is an attorney and community activist from Boston who was elected to the City Council in 2013 and serves as chair of the council’s Committee on Civil Rights.

On his campaign website, Zakim points to his track record of consistently advocating “for the interests of Boston’s underserved and disempowered.”

“Whether holding tax-exempt institutions publicly accountable when they resisted paying a fair share into the city’s PILOT program or issuing the first City Council subpoenas in decades to hold slumlords accountable, Josh has worked to ensure that all Bostonians have a voice in matters of civic importance,” the website reads. “He filed legislation to decrease barriers to the ballot box, allowing easier access to voter registration during routine interactions with city departments, including the Boston Public Schools, the Boston Public Library, and the Boston Transportation Department.”

Galvin, 67, of Boston, was elected secretary of state in 1994 and has spent the last 24 years “aggressively protecting investors against fraud and recovering millions of dollars for victims of scam artists and rogue dealers,” according to his campaign website, which also highlights his creation of an Internet Fraud Unit in the Securities Division to “counter new angles to old schemes.”

“At the state and national levels, Secretary Galvin has acted to achieve the goals of public service that he described as he began his second term, ‘advancing the opportunity of our citizens: the opportunity to speak out, to vote, to obtain justice, and to pursue health and happiness, to create strong communities brimming with hope for our citizens and our children.'”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)