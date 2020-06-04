Gamblers notice many changes as casinos begin to reopen across New England

(WHDH) Gamblers are noticing a lot changes on the floor as both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun reopen in Connecticut this week — a scene that could play out in Massachusetts as well.

Welcome signs at Mohegan Sun remind patrons to practice social distancing.

Cameras were not allowed inside for opening day on Monday however, during a tour last week, it was clear that after the 76-day shutdown, the atmosphere is very different.

Limited games and fewer slot machines are available, concert venues and poker rooms closed entirely.

New protocols call for patrons to undergo temperature scans and require face masks to be worn at all times.

The restaurants? Take-out only.

“It was actually very smooth,” Foxwoods Interim CEO Jason Guyot, said of the opening. “We were preparing to be extremely busy. We have several new protocols in place and they went off without a hitch.”

Foxwoods officials said that dozens of cars were lined up before the reopening — inside those cars were anxious customers waiting to play.

“We were just very excited to get team members back to work, get the economy restarted,” Guyot said.

In Massachusetts, casinos are getting ready for a possible July opening depending on when the state decides Phase 3 of the reopening plan will begin.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)