Gambling companies announce partnership in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The two companies with state gambling contracts in Rhode Island announced a collaboration Thursday they say will maintain the state’s gambling revenue, enhance competitiveness with Massachusetts and Connecticut, and keep jobs in the state.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and IGT’s announcement includes an expansion of Twin River’s Lincoln casino and the joint creation of a new company to maintain a competitive gaming machine offering and supply video lottery terminals to the state lottery.

IGT will have a controlling 60% stake in the new company with Twin River owning the remaining 40%.

The Rhode Island Division of Lotteries will continue to maintain oversight and regulation of all gambling in the state.

IGT will also continue to seek approval for legislation authorizing Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to extend its contract through 2043, something Twin River had opposed, saying the contract should be put out for bid. If approved, the contract extension would keep 1,100 jobs in the state.

Two top Democratic state lawmakers, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, praised the proposals, saying they would benefit all Rhode Islanders.

Both pledged “full and thorough” public review of the proposal and accompanying legislation.

