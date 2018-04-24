LONDON (WHDH) — After Monday’s royal reveal, the world is waiting on a name for the United Kingdom’s newest prince.

The name of Prince William and Kate’s son will be announced in the next few days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have informed the queen.

Bookkeepers are keeping tabs on what the odds are for the baby boy’s name.

The newest royal has a 33 percent chance of being named Arthur, according to the British-based betting and gambling company Ladbrokes. He also has a 20 percent chance of having the name James, a 14 percent chance being named Albert and an 11 percent chance of Philip being the pick. The odds of him going by Alexander are slimmer, with a 9 percent chance.

Some names included as outsiders include Thomas and Frederick.

The royal couple presented their newborn to a crowd of hundreds gathered outside of St. Mary’s Hospital Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)