EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Children facing serious illness who have been matched with college athletic teams across the country reunited with their teammates in Boston on Saturday during Team IMPACT’s 14th annual Game Day Gala at Encore Boston Harbor.

Founded in Boston in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 4,200 children with college athletic teams at more than 800 schools in all 50 states, creating life-changing relationships that impact over 105,000 student-athletes.

The game day-themed gala featured red carpet arrivals, a tailgate-style reception, and a program honoring Team IMPACT’s 2026 Teammates of the Year — Winthrop Softball’s Raegan Hornung and Emmy Cardenas

Learn more: https://www.teamimpact.org/events/gala/

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