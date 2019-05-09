‘Game of Thrones’ live concert coming to Massachusetts

This image released by HBO shows Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 5, 2019. In the third to last episode of HBOs Game of Thrones, Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen is suffering from a crisis of confidence. She is short on troops and dragons, short on strategies and short on friends. And her claim to the Iron Throne has weakened upon learning that Jon Snow, in fact, shares her royal Targaryen blood. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay Staters who are fans of HBO’s critically-acclaimed “Game of Thrones” series will get to experience the world of Westeros live in concert this summer.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is coming to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sept. 10 as part of a 20-city amphitheater tour.

Fans will get a chance to relive the greatest musical pieces and footage from all eight seasons in an immersive outdoor concert experience.

The tour will include new musical arrangements from the series’ 8th and final season such as the “The Night King” theme, composer Ramin Djawadi’s epic nine-minute composition that went viral immediately after debuting on the show.

Djawadi’s track garnered millions of streams across the internet within a matter of days, reached the top four most downloaded songs on iTunes, and the top 18 most watched videos on YouTube.

The show’s live concert tour first kicked off in 2017. It was praised by audiences and critics alike as a must-see spectacle.

“Westeros brought to dazzling life,” The Guardian said in a review of the concert experience.

The concert uses innovative music production and video technology to recreate the various realms found throughout Westeros and Essos. It also showcases footage from the series in addition to new imagery created exclusively for the concert.

Below is a full list of stops planned for North America:

September 5, 2019 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview September 6, 2019 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage September 8, 2019 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre September 10, 2019 Boston, MA Xfinity Center September 11, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre September 12, 2019 Philadelphia, PA The Mann September 14, 2019 New York, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater September 15, 2019 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live September 17, 2019 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater September 18, 2019 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park September 20, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place September 21, 2019 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre September 22, 2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre September 25, 2019 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP September 26, 2019 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory September 27, 2019 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion October 1, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre October 3, 2019 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre October 4, 2019 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre October 5, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

For information on tickets, click here.

