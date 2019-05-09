‘Game of Thrones’ live concert coming to Massachusetts

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay Staters who are fans of HBO’s critically-acclaimed “Game of Thrones” series will get to experience the world of Westeros live in concert this summer.
The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is coming to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sept. 10 as part of a 20-city amphitheater tour.
Fans will get a chance to relive the greatest musical pieces and footage from all eight seasons in an immersive outdoor concert experience.
The tour will include new musical arrangements from the series’ 8th and final season such as the “The Night King” theme, composer Ramin Djawadi’s epic nine-minute composition that went viral immediately after debuting on the show.
Djawadi’s track garnered millions of streams across the internet within a matter of days, reached the top four most downloaded songs on iTunes, and the top 18 most watched videos on YouTube.
The show’s live concert tour first kicked off in 2017. It was praised by audiences and critics alike as a must-see spectacle.
“Westeros brought to dazzling life,” The Guardian said in a review of the concert experience.
The concert uses innovative music production and video technology to recreate the various realms found throughout Westeros and Essos. It also showcases footage from the series in addition to new imagery created exclusively for the concert.
Below is a full list of stops planned for North America:
|September 5, 2019
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|September 6, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|September 8, 2019
|Chicago, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|September 10, 2019
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|September 11, 2019
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|September 12, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Mann
|September 14, 2019
|New York, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|September 15, 2019
|Washington, DC
|Jiffy Lube Live
|September 17, 2019
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|September 18, 2019
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|September 20, 2019
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|September 21, 2019
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|September 22, 2019
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|September 25, 2019
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|September 26, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|September 27, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|October 1, 2019
|Phoenix, AZ
|Comerica Theatre
|October 3, 2019
|San Francisco, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|October 4, 2019
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|October 5, 2019
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
For information on tickets, click here.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)