LAS VEGAS (AP) — A special show of the world-famous fountains at the Bellagio casino-resort based on the TV phenomenon “Game of Thrones” debuted Sunday.

The show features streaming jets forming the show’s iconic throne and crown as well as fire-breathing dragons projected on the rising water.

The 3 1/2-minute spectacle left a crowd of onlookers cheering. Its debut came two weeks ahead of the scheduled premiere of the HBO fantasy series’ eighth season.

The show is choreographed to a score incorporating the series’ recognizable theme song and ends when one of the colossal beasts lights up the lake along the Las Vegas Strip in a blaze of pyrotechnics.

The special show will run nightly until April 13.

Composer Ramin Djawadi says it will get people pumped for the final season.

