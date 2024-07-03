BOSTON (WHDH) - Three game-worn Celtics NBA Finals jerseys are currently on sale at auction, drawing high bids as collectors vie for a piece of sports history.

The jerseys were all worn during Game 2 of this year’s finals series between the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The slate includes a Jayson Tatum jersey, a Jaylen Brown jersey, and an Al Horford jersey.

All three jerseys are being sold individually through online auctions by the Sotheby’s auction house.

As of Wednesday at 1 p.m., the Tatum jersey was fetching the highest price at $70,000. The highest bid on the Brown jersey was $7,500, while the Al Horford jersey was going for $1,600.

The auctions for each of the jerseys will continue until July 9.

The Celtics won Game 2 of the finals at home by a score of 105-98. Tatum scored 19 points, with 12 assists and 9 rebounds in the win. Brown finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists. Horford racked up 5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Brown went on to win the NBA Finals MVP award after the Celtics secured their 18th NBA Championship.

In his 17th year in the league, Horford celebrated his long-awaited first NBA title with Boston’s Game 5 win.

Tatum, who was heralded for his contributions on the long road to another championship, has since been rewarded with a record-setting 5-year, $314 million contract extension.

