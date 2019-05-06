Gang member accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman arrested at Worcester cemetery

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A suspected member of the Blood street gang was arrested Friday as he left a relative’s funeral at Hope Cemetery in Worcester after police say he threatened to kill a pregnant woman last month.

Gang unit members converged on and arrested Kiosnel Pineiro, 21, just as he was about to drive away from the cemetery, according to state police.

Officials say troopers observed Pineiro enter the funeral home in the morning before tailing him to the cemetery.

Pineiro was said to be the subject of multiple law enforcement bulletins regarding threats he made in April to kill a pregnant woman.

State police and Worcester police launched an investigation after uncovering several photos that allegedly show Pineiro posing with an array of firearms.

Pineiro was also the subject of a default warrant from Worcester Superior Court for distribution of class A and B narcotics stemming from an incident during which he allegedly sold drugs to an undercover trooper in 2017.

There was no immediate word on when Pineiro will be called to court.

