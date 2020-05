QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A gaping hole has been left in the side of a home in Quincy after a car careened off the road Wednesday.

Crews were called to the scene to tow the dark-colored sedan away from where it sat, partially inside the home on Wilson Avenue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

