BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage and multiple cars were destroyed in a multi-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Boxford early New Year’s morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Hunters Road after 2 a.m. found the garage area completely consumed by flames.

Video from the scene showed rubble and charred remains after the blaze was knocked down.

It’s not clear if anyone was home when the fire started.

An investigation is ongoing.

