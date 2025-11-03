COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage in Cohasset went up in flames Monday afternoon, fully engulfing the structure that had several gasoline and propane containers inside, according to fire officials.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene on Beechwood Street around 12:20 p.m., showing huge plumes of smoke rising high above nearby trees.

The homeowner told crews no one was in the garage at the time.

The area was briefly closed off while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

