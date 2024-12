NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Natick stopped a garage fire from spreading to a house.

Authorities said a car was also on fire in the driveway of the home on Everett Street Monday.

Dangling power lines and a broken fire hydrant made fighting the fire more difficult, officials said.

The house was saved, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

