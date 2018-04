BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire damaged a Roxbury garage early Wednesday morning, sending one firefighter to the hospital.

The flames broke out on Walnut Park around 2 a.m.

Firefighters said the building was unoccupied.

The injured firefighter is expected to be okay.

The building sustained about $450,000 in damages.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)