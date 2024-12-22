EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire that broke out in a garage in Exeter, New Hampshire early Sunday morning spread to a home and forced residents out into the cold, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at Oaklands Road around 12:15 a.m. found a well-involved garage and found that the home was at the end of a long driveway, which made getting water to it difficult.

After ordering a second alarm, mutual aid tanker trucks arrived and crews from several area communities were able to bring it under control.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)