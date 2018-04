FREETOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – A garage went up in flames in Freetown on Sunday.

Fire officials responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Water Street.

Neighbor said the garage had a motor home inside and it appeared to have been completely destroyed.

Officials warned residents to stay out the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

