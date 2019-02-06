Garage, vehicles go up in flames in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A garage and a couple of vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out on the property of a home in Randolph Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at 54 Woodlawn Road found a fire burning in a detached garage that spread to vehicles in and next to the garage, along with many small engine machines, according to the Randolph Fire Department.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread to the home, which suffered minor heat and smoke damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

