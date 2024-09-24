TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The northbound side of Route 140 was closed in Taunton Tuesday afternoon due to a garbage truck fire.

The truck caught fire just off of Route 140 near Route 24, according to an X post by MassDOT.

In #Taunton, Route 140 NB closed at Route 24 due to vehicle fire. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 24, 2024

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but crews are still on scene cleaning up the mess left behind.

SKY7-HD spotted the charred garbage truck and firefighting foam all over the roadway.

The road remained closed as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

