TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The northbound side of Route 140 was closed in Taunton Tuesday afternoon due to a garbage truck fire.

The truck caught fire just off of Route 140 near Route 24, according to an X post by MassDOT.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but crews are still on scene cleaning up the mess left behind.

SKY7-HD spotted the charred garbage truck and firefighting foam all over the roadway.

The road remained closed as of 5 p.m.

