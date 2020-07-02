Garbage truck driver hospitalized following rollover crash on I-93 in NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - The driver of a garbage truck was rushed to a hospital Thursday after the truck overturned in Salem, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Interstate 93 near Exit 2 and found the garbage truck that had come to rest on its side.

The incident snarled traffic ahead of the holiday weekend.

There is no word on the truck driver’s condition at this time. He was sitting up and alert as crews put him in the back of the ambulance.

Breaking: trash truck rollover just off 93 at exit 2 in Salem New Hampshire..driver headed to the hospital #7news pic.twitter.com/W5j1ICYmMZ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 2, 2020

