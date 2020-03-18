Garbage truck, dumpster go up in flames outside apartment complex in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck and a dumpster caught on fire outside of an apartment complex in Brockton on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Canterbury Arms Apartments on North Pearl Street began battling flames coming from the garbage truck and nearby dumpster.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)