Garbage truck explosion in IN damages school

BRISTOL, IN (WHDH) — A garbage truck explosion has damaged an elementary school in Bristol, Indiana.

Officials said the garbage truck was compacting a load from the school’s dumpster when the explosion happened.

“There is a retaining wall that hides the dumpsters… there was some extensive damage done to that wall. But in the end no children were injured,” said Superintendent Rob Haworth.

The truck driver walked away with minor injuries.

A fire official said it appeared as though whatever exploded was already in the truck before the school’s dumpster was emptied.

