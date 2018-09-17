Garbage truck pushed through guardrail in collision with tractor-trailer

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck was pushed through a guardrail and into the woods Monday morning after colliding with a tractor-trailer in Carver, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Main Street and South Meadow Road for a report of a serious crash about 5:30 a.m. found two heavily damaged vehicles, according to the Carver Police Department.

A Howland Disposal garbage truck was traveling west when officials say it crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer owned by Windriver Environmental.

The impact of the crash sent the garbage truck through the guardrail and into the woods along the west side of Main Street.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to Beth Israel Plymouth Hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The garbage truck driver, who was not hurt, was cited for failure to stop.

An investigation is ongoing.

