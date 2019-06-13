SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck rollover on Route 1 southbound in Saugus has led to ramp closures during the Thursday morning commute.
Officials shut down the on and off ramps from Main Street to Route 1 as crews work to remove the truck and pick up the trash that spilled onto the roadway.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
