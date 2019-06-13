SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck rollover on Route 1 southbound in Saugus has led to ramp closures during the Thursday morning commute.

Officials shut down the on and off ramps from Main Street to Route 1 as crews work to remove the truck and pick up the trash that spilled onto the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

Closures are expected to remain in place for at least another hour. Expect delays in that area. https://t.co/H5gEbOTI1z — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 13, 2019

#TrafficAlert – A garbage truck has flipped over on the exit ramp to Main Street on route one in Saugus. No injuries, but the ramp is closed. #7News pic.twitter.com/onuL58bj1u — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) June 13, 2019

