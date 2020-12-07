Garbage truck rolls over on I-93 in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck rollover on Interstate 93 in Canton led to lane closures and traffic backups Monday.

State police shared a photo showing trash littered across the southbound side of the highway.

Troopers said the cleanup process will continue well into the evening hours and rush hour traffic is expected to be heavily impacted.

Minor injuries were reported but it is not clear at this time who sustained them.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

