SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck rollover on Route 1 southbound in Saugus led to ramp closures during the Thursday morning commute.

Officials shut down the on and off ramps from Main Street to Route 1 as crews worked to remove the truck and pick up the trash that spilled onto the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

The scene has since cleared.

#TrafficAlert – A garbage truck has flipped over on the exit ramp to Main Street on route one in Saugus. No injuries, but the ramp is closed. #7News pic.twitter.com/onuL58bj1u — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) June 13, 2019

