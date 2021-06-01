SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck slammed into a utility pole in Saugus Tuesday sending powerlines crashing down onto the road below.

Crews responding to the scene on Clifton Avenue found the JRM Hauling + Recycling truck wrapped up in the wires along Clifton Avenue near the intersection with Endicott Street.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

National Gird is working to repair the damage and restore power to the few homes that have been impacted.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

