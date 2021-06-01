SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck slammed into a utility pole in Saugus on Tuesday, sending powerlines crashing down onto the road below.

Crews responding to the scene on Clifton Avenue found the JRM Hauling + Recycling truck wrapped up in the wires along Clifton Avenue near the intersection with Endicott Street.

Those who live nearby said they heard three or four explosions and saw white smoke filling the air.

“I was just working upstairs and I heard a big crash out front. Looked and you could see all the power lines jumping around. And then a transformer up the way started blowing up,” said neighbor Heath Cody.

There were no reported injuries.

National Gird is working to repair the damage and restore power to the few homes that have been impacted.

Neighbors say the hill the driver is assumed to have lost control on is a problem.

“Straight down the end of the hill is a neighbor’s house, and he came down and avoided going right through their porch by making the turn he made,” said Ken Strum. “So, he saved some real damage to people’s homes by making the turn that he made.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

