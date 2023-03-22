NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A garbage truck snagged power lines in Newton on Wednesday, knocking out power to the surrounding area and drawing emergency crews to the scene.

Police said the truck ran into trouble just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Intervale and Edge Hill roads in Newton’s Chestnut Hill area.

SKY7 cameras over the scene after the incident showed a power pole leaning over the truck.

Police said the truck snagged “a few” power lines, causing power to be shut down in the immediate area as a precaution.

Police said the truck had been disentangled from the wires as of around 2 p.m., with power expected to be turned back on shortly.

No one was injured in this incident, according to police.

