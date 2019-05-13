Gardner high school principal on leave amid investigation into altercation with student on bus

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - The principal of an alternative high school in Gardner is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into a violent confrontation with students last week that was caught on camera, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance aboard a school bus parked in front of Gardner Academy for Learning and Technology on Thursday. Cellphone video of the incident appeared to show the principal, Peter McMorrow, clashing with students aboard the bus.

“While I’m sure no one will deny that photos and videos posted on public media accurately depict brief moments of the end of this incident, they also create a narrative that is incomplete, misleading, and one-sided,” Gardner Superintendent Mark Pellegrino said in a statement Monday. “Fortunately, a bus camera recorded audio and video of the entire incident. This video was handed over to the Gardner Police Department and Gardner’s Human Resources Director, who will conduct full investigations of this incident.”

The state’s Department of Children an Families has been notified and McMorrow has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Pellegrino said appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)