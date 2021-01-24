Gardner police investigating disturbing email sent to high school students

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gardner High School administrators are apologizing after an inappropriate email was reportedly sent out to parents and students over the weekend.

School administrators took to social media to stay that the disturbing email appeared to be sent from a school email account, and that they are working with local police to investigate the incident and determine the origin of the email.

“In light of the disturbing email that was sent out last night, our counseling staff and administrators will be holding virtual and in-person support hours for students today from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm,” school administrators said in a Facebook post.

“We are working closely with the Gardner Police Department to investigate this and to determine the origin of the email. Again, our apologies and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.”

