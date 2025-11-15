GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gardner police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Halloween.

Leonard Mercury, 57, was last seen leaving Heywood Hospital in the direction of the bike path while wearing hospital clothing and no shoes, according to Gardner police.

If you see him or have any information, call the Gardner Police Department at 978-632-5600 or call 911.

