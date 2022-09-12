GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gardner students are returning to the classroom two weeks later than usual after supply chain issues delayed the opening of a new elementary school.

The newly opened elementary school serves students in the first through fourth grades.

“So we made it through 99.9% of the pandemic, overcoming obstacles and issues, and then right at the finish line we had a few electrical components that were delayed and supply chain issues,” Gardner Public Schools Director of Finance and Operations Mark Hawke previously said.

School was also delayed a week for middle and high school students due to unrelated contract issues.

