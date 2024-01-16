A Gardner woman accused of child abuse that police say led to the death of her daughter was arrested over the weekend in New Mexico.

Kerri Anne Santos, 33, travelled from Massachusetts and showed up at a hospital in Albuquerque on Saturday with three children, including her three-year-old daughter, who police say was not alive.

Santos told staff at the hospital that the girl fell and hurt herself in a gas station restroom, but staffers were suspicious when they noticed injuries on the girl’s body, leading them to call the police.

Three other adults were also arrested. Investigators said the children were sexually abused and the two living children are now in the custody of the state.

