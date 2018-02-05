Gardner woman charged with stealing purse of commuter rail conductor

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - MBTA Police say they have arrested a woman accused of stealing the purse of a Keolis commuter rail conductor.

According to police, officers responded to the Natick commuter rail station just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Officers met a Keolis employee who said a passenger stole her purse which had cash, credit cards and other items inside.

Police approached the suspect, later identified as Sarah Fialho, 31 of Gardner. Officers say they found the conductor’s possessions on Fiahlo.

Officers also determined there was a warrant for Fiahlo’s arrest for trespassing.

