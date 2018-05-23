Garelick Farms to shutter Lynn plant

Garelick Farms is reportedly planning to close its plant on the Lynnway in Lynn.

The decision to cease operations was announced Tuesday in a meeting with employees, the Lynn Daily Item reports.

Two employees who attended the meeting told the newspaper that the company will end its production of milk, juice and ice cream in the fall.

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee called the plant’s sudden decision to close without notice “disappointing.”

“There are lots of jobs and lots of Lynn residents work there,” McGee told the newspaper.

The plant, which opened in 1928, is one of the city’s largest employers.

Garelick is owned by Dean Foods.

