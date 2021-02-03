Garret Richards, Red Sox finalize $10M, 1-year contract

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Garrett Richards works against a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.

Richards has an $8.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $10 million option for 2022 with a $1.5 million buyout. The 2022 price could escalate depending on 2021 performance.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Boston designated right-hander Joel Payamps for assignment.

Richards is 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. After Tommy John surgery in 2018, he missed most of the ’19 season, then went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA last year.

Payamps, 26, had a 3.86 ERA while making four appearances for the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. He had been claimed on waivers this offseason.

