FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Country music star Garth Brooks announced a new opening night for his first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour will make its only New England stop in Foxboro starting on Mat 20 and the second show will be held on the next night.

Tickets for the new opening night show go on sale May 5th.

They can be purchased online, by calling 1-877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster mobile app.

