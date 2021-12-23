(WHDH) — Convicted murderer Gary Lee Sampson has died in a medical center that houses federal inmates, officials said.

Sampson, 62, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, passed away Tuesday at a facility in Springfield, Missouri, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Sampson was convicted of murdering 69-year-old Philip McCloskey, of Taunton, 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo, of Kingston, and 58-year-old Robert Whitney, of Concord, New Hampshire, during a weeklong killing spree in July 2021.

He was initially sentenced to death in 2003 but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial after finding that one of the jurors had lied about her background.

In July 2017, Sampson was convicted again and sentenced to death for a second time.

