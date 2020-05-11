ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas heater caused a seafood restaurant to catch on fire in Essex late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Essex Seafood on Eastern Avenue around 11 p.m. discovered that the flames originated over the counter area where a 15- to 20-year-old gas heater was mounted to the ceiling, according to the Department of Fire Services.

The heater had been left running overnight after the restaurant closed, officials said.

There were no reported injuries but the building sustained about $250,000 worth of damage.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Essex Fire and Police Departments and state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The restaurant took to Facebook to thank the first responders.

