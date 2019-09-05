Gas leak at Rowley Market Basket prompts large hazmat response

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazmat and emergency crews are responding to a Market Basket in Rowley on Thursday afternoon for a contained gas leak, officials said.

Multiple people fell ill after gas leaked into the supermarket at 231 Newburyport Turnpike around 3 p.m., according to the Rowley Police Department.

Several ambulances were called to the scene.

Sky7 HD flew over the supermarket’s parking lot, where at least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those who were sickened.

State investigators are en route to determine the cause and severity of the leak.

There is a contained Gas Leak at the Market Basket on Route 1. Rowley Police and Fire are on scene, State Haz-Mat in enroute as a precaution. EMS is on scene evaluating. — Rowley Police Dept. (@Rowley_PD) September 5, 2019

