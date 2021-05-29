MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas leak fire left dozens without gas for nearly 12 hours in Marshfield on Saturday as huge flames shot into the air.

Police and fire officials responded to the area of 344 Plain St. around 9:30 a.m., according to a photo tweeted by the Marshfield Police Department.

Route 139 in Marshfield was shut down for several hours from Furnace Street to Main Street and residents were told to evacuate if they lived nearby, police said.

Fire officials and Eversource workers shut the gas line down and put out the fire by 7 p.m. Officials said 36 homes were without gas and a few still had no power.

