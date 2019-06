WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of Route 18 has been closed to traffic as crews work to repair a gas leak.

The town’s fire department posted photos of the scene on Bedford Street on Twitter.

There were no reported injuries.

It’s unclear how long the area will be closed to motorists.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)