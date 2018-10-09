Gas leak in rooftop HVAC unit prompts evacuation of Lawrence elementary school

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police assisted with the evacuation of a Lawrence elementary school after officials noticed an odor of gas on Monday morning.

The Parthum Elementary School on East Haverhill Street was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, Lawrence police said.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said gas service to the school has been turned off and students have since returned to class.

The odor was found to have been caused by a leak in a rooftop HVAC unit, which a fire official says will have to be replaced.

This is the second time the school has been evacuated due to an odor of gas in less than a week.

Rivera said a rooftop unit and boiler were to blame for an evacuation last Thursday.

The Lawrence community has been on edge ever since a series of gas fires and explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley last month.

Two firefighters will remain at the school for the rest of the day.

UPDATE: everyone allowed back into Parthum school in #Lawrence. This was a legitimate call according to fire department. A leak was found in a rooftop HVAC unit. Deputy chief believes system needs to be replaced. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 9, 2018

Parthum Sch this am there was a gas smell. Out of an abundance of caution students went outside as the bldg. was checked & cleared. – Gas is turned off – 2 fire fighters will remain, students expected to return. NOT related to the gas fires of 9/13/18 #MVGasFire #recovery pic.twitter.com/U9KnRhPtsm — Dan Rivera (@danrivera01843) October 9, 2018

Columbia Gas also on scene at Parthum school in #Lawrence @7News pic.twitter.com/puHpCIoB8x — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) October 9, 2018

