Gas leak in rooftop HVAC unit prompts evacuation of Lawrence elementary school

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police assisted with the evacuation of a Lawrence elementary school after officials noticed an odor of gas on Monday morning.
The Parthum Elementary School on East Haverhill Street was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, Lawrence police said.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said gas service to the school has been turned off and students have since returned to class.
The odor was found to have been caused by a leak in a rooftop HVAC unit, which a fire official says will have to be replaced.
This is the second time the school has been evacuated due to an odor of gas in less than a week.
Rivera said a rooftop unit and boiler were to blame for an evacuation last Thursday.
The Lawrence community has been on edge ever since a series of gas fires and explosions rocked the Merrimack Valley last month.
Two firefighters will remain at the school for the rest of the day.
